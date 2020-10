Or Copy this URL to Share

Jackson, MS - Dave King, 56, passed away September 28 at his Jackson residence. Family and friends will visit 1:00 to 6:00 p. m. Friday at Collins Northside Chapel, 461 West Northside Drive. A graveside service, followed by interment, is scheduled for 12:00 p.m. Saturday at Autumn Woods Cemetery.









