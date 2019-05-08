David Benjamin "BB" Britt



- - David Benjamin ("BB") Britt, devoted husband and loving father, was called home Monday, May 6, 2019, at the age of 90.



David was one of nine children born to Benjamin Farmer and Alice (Minton) Britt on March 17, 1929, in Wesson, MS. He counted among the gifts of his youth a loving family, multiple opportunities as an athlete, and most importantly his acceptance of Jesus Christ as his savior.



He enlisted in the US Air Force and served honorably in the Korean War, playing basketball on the traveling Air Force team. After leaving the Air Force, he was a stand-out basketball player at Copiah-Lincoln Junior College, and then at Mississippi College where he ultimately completed a Master's Degree in Education. He was elected to the Co-Lin Sports Hall of Fame in 2016. After college, he began a successful career as a high school basketball coach, teacher, and administrator. During this time, he mentored and discipled countless young men and women, teaching them not only the fundamentals of "roundball" but also how to live good and honorable lives. David enjoyed time on the farm and time with family. His life was one of humble dignity, grace, and service to others.



David is survived by his devoted wife of 63 years, Bobbie Nell (Russell) Britt; his son David Russell Britt (Cathy) and their children David Loring, Benjamin Vail, and Helen Catharyn Britt; his daughter Bobbie Britt West (John West) and their children John David, Jacob Russell, and Emma Grace West; his youngest sister Anita Entrican ("Doc" Entrican); and a host of nieces and nephews.



Visitation will be held Thursday, May 9, at 6 pm at Ott and Lee funeral home in Brandon, followed by a funeral service there on May 10 at 10 am. He will be laid to rest at Cedar Grove United Methodist Church, where he had been a member for many years. Published in Clarion Ledger on May 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary