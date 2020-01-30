Services
Stricklin-King Funeral Home
David "Sonny" Berry Jr.


1932 - 2020
David "Sonny" Berry Jr. Obituary
David "Sonny" Berry, Jr.

Benton - David F. Berry, Jr. (Sonny), age 87, of Benton, MS, passed away on Monday, January 27, 2020 at the State Veterans Affairs Nursing Home in Kosciusko, MS. He was a Conservation Officer of Yazoo County for the MS Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks for over 28 years, retiring in 2000. He owned David Berry Water Well Drilling Company and Berry's Convenience Store in Benton, MS. Celebration of Life visitation: 9:30 - 11:00 a.m., Stricklin - King Funeral Home, Yazoo City, MS, with funeral service following at 11:00. A graveside service and 21-gun salute by the MS Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks Honor Guard will be following at Black Jack Baptist Church Cemetery in Vaughan, MS.

He is survived by his children: Deborah D. Berry, David F. Berry, III, (Suzette), Robert A. Berry, (Kaylee), all of Benton, MS and Thomas G. ("Gil") Berry, (Gail) of Brandon, MS.

In lieu of flowers, the family would request that donations be made to or to , MS Chapter, Ridgeland, MS, .

Online guestbook may be signed at stricklin-king.com
Published in Clarion Ledger from Jan. 30 to Jan. 31, 2020
