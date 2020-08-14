David C Bass Sr



Raymond - David C Bass Sr, 79, died Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at home surrounded by family. He battled angiosarcoma cancer but sadly was not able to defeat it.



He was born May 16, 1941 in Crosby, MS to Leon & Katie Bass. He was the last of their six children.



He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Betty Ann Bass, one sister, Bonnie Webb (James), five children, David C Bass Jr (Eve), Randa Irwin (Jerry), Bradley Bass, Charles Bass, Edwin Bass (Jennifer), an adopted daughter, Debbie Hodo (Larry), ten grandchildren, two great grandchildren and a host of beloved nephews and nieces and many friends. One great grandchild preceded him in death.



David was a kind, loving, tender hearted person with a great sense of humor, who never met a stranger. He deeply loved his family and his heavenly father Jehovah and his savior, Jesus Christ. He was baptized as one of Jehovah's Witnesses on September 6, 1969. Even upon his deathbed, he was witnessing about Jehovah and the good news about God's Kingdom soon to come.



He had many skills and talents. He worked in the steel industry for many years, then carpentry for a while also. He then became district manager for the Clarion Ledger circulation department and really loved that line of work.



He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend. He will truly be missed. A memorial service will be held August 23, 2020 at 3:00 via zoom meeting. Contact family for details.









