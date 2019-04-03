|
David C. Durr
Canton - David C. Durr, 44, died Tuesday, April 02, 2019 at his home. Visitation will be at Breeland Funeral Home from 5:00 - 7:00 pm on Thursday, April 4, 2019. Funeral services will be 2:00 pm Friday at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Canton Cemetery.
David was an outdoorsman and loved to hunt and fish. He was preceded in death by his mother, Ruby Wilkerson Durr and daughter, Grace Ann Durr.
Survivors include: wife, Carolyn Durr of Canton; father, Terry Q. Durr of Canton; son Dyllan Durr of Madison; step-son, Daniel Parker of Pelahatchie; step-daughters, Lacey Parker of Pelahatchie and Rena Simpson of Madison; sisters, Tiffany Peden of Braxton and Cindy Forcey of San Diego, CA.
A guestbook is available at breelandfuneralhome.com.
Published in Clarion Ledger on Apr. 3, 2019