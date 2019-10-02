|
|
David E. Robinson
Brandon - David E. Robinson, 93, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, October 1, 2019, at his home near Brandon.
Visitation will be on Thursday, October 3, 2019 from 9:00 to 11:00 am at Shiloh United Methodist Church in Pelahatchie. Funeral services will follow at 11:00 am with interment in the church cemetery.
David attended Shiloh United Methodist Church where he held numerous leadership positions. He devotedly served God and cherished his family. David served his state and his family as a dairy farmer. He was an original member of the Rankin County Coop Board of Directors for 47 years. David was also a charter member of the Mississippi Milk Producers Cooperative which later became Dairymen Incorporated. He faithfully attended all board meetings and truly believed in people working together for a common goal. He served on the Rankin County Farm Bureau Board for many years.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Nell Knight Robinson; son, Jim Robinson; and grandchild, Charlie Langley.
David is survived by his children, Linda Powe (David), Joe Robinson (Connie), Bob Robinson (Jan), and Alan Robinson; daughter-in-law, Terri Robinson; as well as 11 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to Shiloh United Methodist Church or a .
The family would like to send special thanks to Melony Anderson, Debra Frazier, Lela Frazier, and Mautoyia Cooper for their love and care they showed towards David. They would also like to thank James Adams of Compassus Hospice for the care he gave in David's final days.
Published in Clarion Ledger on Oct. 2, 2019