Services
Baldwin-Lee Funeral Home
5235 Robinson Road
Jackson, MS 392044135
(601) 372-5623
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Shiloh United Methodist Church
Pelahatchie, MS
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Shiloh United Methodist Church
Pelahatchie, MS
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for David Robinson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David E. Robinson


1926 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David E. Robinson Obituary
David E. Robinson

Brandon - David E. Robinson, 93, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, October 1, 2019, at his home near Brandon.

Visitation will be on Thursday, October 3, 2019 from 9:00 to 11:00 am at Shiloh United Methodist Church in Pelahatchie. Funeral services will follow at 11:00 am with interment in the church cemetery.

David attended Shiloh United Methodist Church where he held numerous leadership positions. He devotedly served God and cherished his family. David served his state and his family as a dairy farmer. He was an original member of the Rankin County Coop Board of Directors for 47 years. David was also a charter member of the Mississippi Milk Producers Cooperative which later became Dairymen Incorporated. He faithfully attended all board meetings and truly believed in people working together for a common goal. He served on the Rankin County Farm Bureau Board for many years.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Nell Knight Robinson; son, Jim Robinson; and grandchild, Charlie Langley.

David is survived by his children, Linda Powe (David), Joe Robinson (Connie), Bob Robinson (Jan), and Alan Robinson; daughter-in-law, Terri Robinson; as well as 11 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren.

Memorials may be made to Shiloh United Methodist Church or a .

The family would like to send special thanks to Melony Anderson, Debra Frazier, Lela Frazier, and Mautoyia Cooper for their love and care they showed towards David. They would also like to thank James Adams of Compassus Hospice for the care he gave in David's final days.
Published in Clarion Ledger on Oct. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now