Jackson - David Eugene Vinson, 77 died February 3rd. Visitation will be at Parkway Funeral Home on Highland Colony Pkwy in Ridgeland on Thursday, February 6th from 9-11 am with a service to follow. Gene will long be remembered for the high value he placed on friendship and his years of public service as an educator. Gene was born in New Orleans on February 2, 1943. He was the son of David and Jeanette Vinson. Gene graduated from Provine High School in 1961 where he played baseball and ran track. He received his bachelor and doctorate from USM where he was a member of Kappa Alpha fraternity. Gene worked for 36 years with JPS serving as a teacher, counselor, principal, and director. He served as principal at Murrah and Callaway High Schools and as Director of Adult Education. As the Adult Education Director, Gene had the vision of expanding the program to include community education for local citizens. Later, he saw the need for affordable after school care. He implemented the Extended Day Enrichment program which allowed students to stay after school to not just play but to have time for homework and educational activities. Gene was also instrumental in creating the largest GED testing program in Mississippi. A leader who truly cared about people, he was an inspiration to his staff and a leader in his field serving as President of the MS Adult Education Association and the MS Community Education Association. After retiring from JPS, he taught for seven years at Millsaps College. An active hobbyist and adventurer, Gene bicycled from Jackson to New Orleans and backpacked in the Rockies with friends. Gene enjoyed woodworking, reading, gardening, tennis, golf and entertaining at his weekend farm. Gene is predeceased by his first wife Charlotte Mathison Vinson and his sister Jane Parsons. Gene is survived by his wife Margaret Brown Vinson, his son David Bane Vinson, his brother in law Sonny Parsons, his step-children Martin Willoughby (Nicki) and Margaret Swayze (Rob) and five step-grandchildren.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020