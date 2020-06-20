Dr. David G. Watson



Miramar Beach - Dr. David G. Watson, 91 of Miramar Beach, Florida, died on June 14, 2020 shortly after a diagnosis of stage 4 pancreatic cancer. David was born to Dr. George Herbert and Hazel Elizabeth Watson on May 7, 1929 in Toronto, Canada. He graduated from the University of Toronto Schools in 1946, and in 1947 attended the Banff School of Fine Art where he studied under A.Y. Jackson. David then entered the University of Toronto, receiving his medical degree in 1952. Following his graduation, he did a rotating internship and a year of pediatrics at the Hospital for Sick Children in Toronto. During the remainder of residency, his training included specialization in pediatric pathology and pediatric cardiology at Children's Hospital in Detroit, Michigan and at the University of Minnesota Hospitals in Minneapolis, respectively. He completed his pediatric cardiology fellowship training in Toronto.



In 1959, Dr. Watson was recruited by Dr. Blair Batson to be the fourth member of the fledgling Pediatric Department at the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson, Mississippi. Dr. Watson was the lone pediatric cardiologist in Mississippi until the early 1970's. In 1972, the Watson family enjoyed a sabbatical year in Gainesville, Florida while David did an NIH Fellowship in Cardiovascular Radiology at the University of Florida. In 1982, David was introduced to the Ronald McDonald House associated with the Texas Children's Hospital in Houston, Texas, where he visited for a month to learn about pediatric rhythm problems. On his return to Jackson, Dr. Batson gave his approval for Dr. Watson to apply for a Ronald McDonald House at UMMC. After the hard work of fundraising and the coordination of significant efforts by many people and groups, the Ronald McDonald House opened in the May 1989 at a site provided by UMMC on its campus in Jackson. It has continued to flourish and grow since then.



During his tenure at UMMC, Dr. Watson served as Governor for the Mississippi Chapter of the American College of Cardiology (1978-1980) and as Chairman of the Mississippi American Academy of Pediatrics (1981-1984). David enjoyed practicing and teaching pediatric cardiology at UMMC until he retired as Professor Emeritus in 1993. In August 2016, Dr. Watson was inducted into the University of Mississippi Medical Alumni Chapter Hall of Fame.



David enjoyed his retirement just as much. In retirement, David and Aileen moved to Sandestin, Florida and loved spending summers in Canada at their lake cottage in Muskoka. Together, David and Aileen enjoyed cruises all over the world and travels across the U.S. They enjoyed visiting and being visited by their adult children and grandchildren. They cherished their time with their nine grandchildren.



Dr. Watson was known for wearing bow ties (because as a pediatrician "kids couldn't pull or pee on them"). He had a love for reading, camping, art, sailing, observing birds and other wildlife, sports cars, and Charles Schultz's Peanuts characters. He was an avid Ole Miss fan. He loved going to baseball games, with the Cincinnati Reds, Toronto Blue Jays and Houston Astros being among this favorite teams.



David was preceded in death by his first wife, Frances Louise Richards Watson, in 1959. Very sadly, David was preceded in death by his wife of fifty-eight years, Aileen Ingrid Fors Watson, who passed away peacefully in her sleep on June 10, 2020, four days prior to his passing. He is also preceded in death by their son, Eric George Watson. He is survived by his children Carmen Watson Boronow (Thomas), Patrice Watson Oliver (Joseph), Dr. Joanna Watson Van Noy (Dr. Timothy) and Dr. Andrew David Watson (Candice); sister Lonie Butler, brother and sister in-laws Arne and Lorraine Fors, Eric and Nancy Fors, and Anne Fors Beyers; nine beloved grandchildren Eric Boronow, Christopher Boronow (Grace), Anna Oliver, Jennifer Oliver Beringer (John), Lindsay Van Noy, Joshua Van Noy, Avery Van Noy, Eric Watson and Drew Watson. He was also fond of his many Canadian nieces and nephews.



The family will gather for a celebration of life service for both parents at a future date in Toronto, Canada at Park Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Capital Campaign for Children's of Mississippi (UMMC) or the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Mississippi.









