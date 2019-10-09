|
|
David Hunter Doggette, Sr.
Madison - David H Doggette Sr. passed away with the love of his life by his side October 8, 2019 in Madison, MS. Dave was born November 1, 1954 in New Orleans, Louisiana to the late Dewey and Harriet Doggette.
He is survived by his wife, Susan Hasson Doggette of Madison, MS; three sons David Jr. (Carol) Doggette of Bowling Green, KY, William Jordan (Cristan) Doggette of Orlando, FL, and Robert (Jordan) Doggette of Carmel, IN. He is also survived by his two granddaughters (Kayla and Taylor), grandson (Sawyer), and great granddaughter (Isla). The Doggette family is soon to be graced with arrival of a granddaughter and grandson this October. Dave is also survived by his siblings James (Debbie) Doggette, Joe (Debra) Doggette, and MeMe (Maurice) LeBlanc.
Visitation will be at Natchez Trace Funeral Home at 5:30pm Thursday October 9th 2019. The funeral mass will be held on October 12th, 2019 at 10:30am, at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, in Houston Texas with a graveside service to follow.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2019