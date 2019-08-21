|
|
David Joseph Huch
Madison - David Joseph Huch died Friday, August 16, 2019. He was 93.
A native of Minneapolis, MN, born March 5, 1926, he was the son of the late Aloyis and Veronica Huch. He served in the United States Navy from 1944 to 1946 before attending the University of Minnesota where he received his baccalaureate degree in metallurgical engineering in 1949. Mr. Huch was an engineer for Alcoa Industries, Chicago, from 1951-1955 before beginning a long career with National Presto Industries from 1955 until his retirement in 1991.
David married the love of his life, the former Margaret "Muggs" Arms, on May 19, 1951. They moved to Jackson in 1960 where they have been communicants of St. Richard Catholic Church since. At St. Richard, he served on the parish council and was very active in parish activities and community including his favorite: coaching basketball. He was a member of The Holy Sepulchre Organization. An avid golfer, he enjoyed many years of playing with his buddies at Colonial Country Club. David and Margaret moved to St. Catherine's Village in 2008 where they have enjoyed the beautiful family community there and have many friends.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his siblings: Paul Huch, Rita Huch Levy, and Louise Huch Fox; daughter-in-law, Jackie Huch; and son-in-law, Glen Dickard.
David is survived by his wife of 68 years, Margaret Huch; their children: Steve Huch (Debbie), Tom Huch (Debra), Greg Huch, Margaret Dickard, David Huch, Liz Ducote (John), and Martha Fleming (Keith); 16 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren.
The Funeral Mass will begin at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, August 23, 2019 at St. Richard Catholic Church, 1242 Lynnwood Dr., Jackson, Father Mike Arms, celebrant. Committal will follow in the Columbarium at St. Richard. Visitation 10:00 a.m. until the hour of the service at the church.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to the Special Kid Program at St. Richard Catholic Church, 1242 Lynnwood Dr., Jackson MS 39206 or to the Gleaners Community Food Bank, 237 Briarwood Dr., Jackson MS 39206.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Aug. 21 to Aug. 22, 2019