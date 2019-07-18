|
David L. Cameron
Clinton - David L. Cameron died July 15, 2019 in Clinton, MS after a battle with illness. He was born on October 14, 1947 in Jackson, MS. He graduated with a master's degree from Mississippi State University and worked in the publication printing industry retiring in 2012. David was a Christian and member of First Baptist Church of Corinth, MS. He loved to hunt, fish, play golf and southern gospel music.
David is preceded in death by his father, Thomas F. Cameron, Jr. and mother, Ida Webb Lowery Cameron. He is survived by his wife, Virginia "Ginny" Cameron; sons, David L. Cameron, Jr. (Susane) and Jesse P. Cameron (Allison); brothers, Thomas F. Cameron, III (Brenda) and Herman Cameron (Becky); sister, Mary Howard (Judge Lee Howard); grandchildren, Connor A. Cameron and Tempe Grace Cameron and many nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at a later date at First Baptist Church, Corinth, MS. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to First Baptist Church, Corinth, MS, Missions Ministry.
Published in Clarion Ledger on July 18, 2019