David Lee Clement
Madison - It is with great sadness that the family of David Lee Clement announces his passing on Thursday, December 19th, 2019 at the age of 79. David was born in Flora, IL in 1940. Growing up, he lived in several different states and spent his summers working on his grandparents' centennial farm. A passionate sousaphone player, he enjoyed playing marches and, as a high schooler, was invited to play at colleges before ultimately being offered a music scholarship.
In 1961, he married Elvie Lou Gonzales and both attended Southern Illinois University; then in 1962, he and his wife moved to Jackson, where he graduated from Belhaven University with a double major in physics and mathematics.
David worked at Armstrong World Industries in Jackson for over 35 years, serving in positions such as product development chemist, quality assurance manager, and process improvement manager. He retired as an organizational development specialist, and in this position, helped people be the best they could possibly be and could achieve their dreams while ensuring their product was better every day. Throughout his career, he developed various innovative processes and won several company-wide and presidents' awards, one of which was referred to as the "Clement Effect." For his work in leading a team which utilized waste products to reduce landfills, he won a national competition in Washington, D. C. and went on to a world competition, in which they won second place.
As reflected by his career, he took great joy in teaching and inspiring others to follow their dreams. He was a dedicated parishioner of St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church and enjoyed music, nature, and traveling, but most of all, he adored his wife and family. He dedicated his life to taking care of his girls and did so with profound selflessness and love.
David was preceded in death by his parents, Roy Edward Clement, Sr and Edna Blondee Farmer Clement of Flora, IL, and his brother, Roy Edward Clement, Jr. (Mary) of Ponca City, OK.
David is survived by his wife of 58 years, Elvie; daughters Niki Goerger (Simon) and Renee Saab (Albert), grandchildren Al David, Gabriella, Joseph, Elliana, and Isabella Saab, as well as extended family. His loved ones miss him dearly but rejoice in knowing he has found peace and joy in eternal life with Christ.
There will be a visitation Sunday evening from 5:00-7:00pm at Parkway Funeral Home with a Rosary to follow at 7:00pm
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in memory of David on Monday, December 23rd at 12:00PM at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 4000 W Tidewater Lane, Madison, MS 39110 with visitation preceding at 10:30AM. Father Albeen will preside.
Memorial donations in memory of David may be made to .
Published in Clarion Ledger from Dec. 20 to Dec. 21, 2019