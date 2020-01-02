|
David Lewis Morrow Sr.
Brandon, MS - Mr. David Lewis Morrow, Sr., 93, died Wednesday, January 1, 2020, at Merit Hospital in Brandon. Funeral services will be held at Brandon First United Methodist Church on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 12pm with a private burial in the Old Brandon Cemetery in Brandon, MS. Rev. Kelly Pope and Rev. Scott Larsen will officiate. Visitation will be at Ott and Lee Funeral Home in Brandon, MS on Friday, January 3, 2020 from 5pm-7pm.
Mr. Morrow was a native and lifelong resident of Brandon. He graduated from Brandon High School in 1944. After graduation, he joined the Army and was stationed in Florida, Kansas and in Japan as part of the occupational forces. After the war, Mr. Morrow, his father, R. D. Morrow, Sr., and his brother, Robert Morrow organized Spring Water Ranch where they were involved in farming, cattle and timber production. They were also involved in a seed cleaning business, a custom farm equipment business, and a fertilizer business. Mr. Morrow also was involved in the family real estate business and started an insurance business with Joe Sanderson. Most recently, Mr. Morrow started Spring Water Ranch fishing club, where he developed and managed numerous fishing lakes.
Mr. Morrow was very active over the years in the Boy Scouts of America, where he is the holder of the Silver Beaver Award (highest regional award for adults in the Boy Scouts), was President of the Andrew Jackson Council, Boy Scouts of America. He served as President, Area II, Southeast Region, Boy Scouts of America, was a member of the Executive Committee, nominating committee, Chairman of the Strong River District Sustaining enrollment committee, member of the eagle scout banquet committee, Vice Chairman and Chairman of the Strong River District, served as a local Scoutmaster, Troop 29, Brandon, Ms., was a recipient of the Strong River District Award of Merit, and received a combined award from the Boy Scouts of America and the United Methodist Church, "God and Service Recognition."
Mr. Morrow served as a member of the Board of Directors of the Mississippi Methodist Children's home, President of Brandon Academy, the Rankin County Chamber of Commerce, Heart Fund campaign, and President of Rankin County Mississippi State University Alumni Association. He served as Department Commander, Mississippi, American Legion (for the state), and adjutant of Rankin County American Legion Post #20. He was a 32 1/4 degree mason, a graduate of Mississippi State University (1950) and the Jackson School of Law (1962).
Mr. Morrow married Betty Ann Alliston at Briar Hill Baptist Church on July 19, 1953. He was a member of Brandon First United Methodist Church where he had served as a Sunday School teacher as well as serving on many church committees over the years. He is survived by his wife, Betty Ann, two sons, David, Jr. (Sara) and Bob (Sue), a daughter, Susan Pond (Jay), three grandsons, David Morrow, III (Amanda), Adam Pond, and Nick Morrow, three granddaughters, Sara Ashley Morrow, Bailey Pond, and Molly Morrow and two great-grandchildren, Drew Morrow and Will Morrow. He is also survived by a brother, Robert Morrow and numerous nephews, nieces, and other family members.
On a personal note, thanks to his care givers, Ivy Ward and Joe Dixon for their dedication and love of our dad, to the Puckett Volunteer Fire Department for their many trips to help him and their compassion and love for our mom, Betty Ann, and to the staff at Merit Hospital (Brandon) and Compassus Hospice Care for their exemplary care of our dad. He thought the world of his Sunday School class so it is appropriate that the honorary pallbearers will be the members of the Fellowship Sunday School Class.
Our dad will always be remembered as a "man of his word" and a role model of Christian action in his everyday life. Memorials may be made to Brandon First United Methodist Church, at 205 Mary Ann Drive, Brandon, Ms. 39042 or to the Puckett VFD at P.O. Box 397 Puckett, MS 39151.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020