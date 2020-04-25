|
|
David Owen Ellis
Clinton - David Owen Ellis, passed away Friday, April 24, 2020 at Baptist Medical Center in Jackson. There will be a graveside service for the family on Wednesday, April 29.
" Dave" was born on August 10, 1926, in Shubuta, MS to Josephine Owen Ellis and Opie Leith Ellis, Sr.
He was a 1944 graduate of Clinton High School in Clinton, MS. Shortly after graduation he joined the U.S. Navy with his twin brother, Opie Ellis, Jr.
Dave trained stateside in Great Lakes, MI, and Norfolk, VA, before being deployed to Pearl Harbor with the LCT 625 Unit. He was discharged in 1946 and returned to Clinton before relocating to Jackson in 1950. He was a long time faithful member of First Baptist Church of Jackson. Dave worked for the U.S. Postal Service for 33 years before retiring to pursue the joys of his life, bass fishing, quail hunting and bird watching. He was also an avid reader and especially enjoyed the history of WWII. He was a loyal friend and a gentle soul. For the last 11 years, Dave was a resident of Brookdale Assisted Living Community in Clinton.
Dave is preceded in death by his parents, O.L. Ellis, Sr. and Josephine Ellis of Jackson, MS, and his twin brother, O.L. Ellis, Jr. of Clinton, MS.
He is survived by his nephew, H.L. "Rusty" Ellis (Mary Frances), nieces, Cindi E. Harmon, (Ken), Prissy E. Williams, (Mark), Jennifer E. Smith,(Barry), Emily E. Black, (Russell). Also, 16 great nephews and nieces, and 20 great-great nephews and nieces.
The family would like to thank the caregivers at Brookdale, Clinton, and especially to those in the Clare Bridge Memory Care who loved and affectionately cared for our Uncle Dave for the last year.
We also want to thank the brave medical staff at Baptist Medical Center, especially during this Corona Virus Pandemic.
Memorial gifts may be made to , P.O. Box 96011, Washington, DC, 20090-6011 or .
Published in Clarion Ledger from Apr. 25 to Apr. 27, 2020