Baldwin-Lee Funeral Home
3780 Highway 80 East
Pearl, MS 392084257
(601) 939-6110
David Rayner
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Baldwin-Lee Funeral Home
Pearl, MS
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
2:00 PM
Baldwin-Lee Funeral Home
Pearl, MS
Brandon - David Preston Rayner, 67, beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, passed away February 22, 2019. We honor him as we keep the legacy of his life, hard work, and determination alive.

David's favorite times were spent fishing, taking care of his health, and spending time with his loving family which includes his survivors; his wife of 45 years Elaine Rayner; daughters, Denise Madison, Valerie Akins, Michelle Ainsworth, and Melissa Warren; grandchildren, Lexus Akins, Chase Akins, Kimberly Pittman, Gamie Pittman, Billy Bynum, Kyleigh Dennis, Shalyn Warren, Jackson Warren, Wesley Warren, and Ariana Warren; and great-grandchildren, Kaidynn Akins, Grayson Akins, Zoey Chamblee, and Steven Little.

Visitation will be 5:00-8:00pm, Friday, March1, 2019, at Baldwin-Lee Funeral Home in Pearl. Funeral services are 2:00pm, Saturda, March 2, 2019, in the funeral home chapel with interment in Crestview Memorial Gardens, Brandon.
Published in Clarion Ledger on Mar. 1, 2019
