Services
Forrest Funeral Home
1258 Richburg Rd
Hattiesburg, MS 39402
(601) 264-1816
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Sweet Pilgrim Baptist Church
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Shady Grove Baptist Church
Hattiesburg, MS
Service
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Shady Grove Baptist Church
Hattiesburg, MS
David Wynn, Sr.

Hattiesburg - David Charles Wynn, Sr., 64 of Hattiesburg, passed away on March 15, 2019, at his residence. He was born on March 1, 1955, in Starkville, MS. David was a Colonel in the MSARNG, Retired Major at the Mississippi Highway Patrol, Chief of police at Hattiesburg Police Department and was a Security Director at TSA Homeland Security.

David is preceded in death by his son, Darvis Wynn. He is survived by his loving wife, Joann Wynn; five children: Jacqueline Wynn-Starr, Ravi Buckner, David Wynn, II, Cristy Wynn and Brittani Wynn; his parents, Willie C. Bell and Clara Outlaw; three stepchildren: Kendrick Anderson, Courtney Anderson and Amir Anderson; five siblings: Debra Wynn, Vicki Gaines, Willie C. Bell, Jr., Chris Bell and Regena Bell; ten grandchildren; a host of extended family, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Visitation will be Thursday, March 21, 2019, at Sweet Pilgrim Baptist Church 6-8:00pm. A second visitation will be Friday, March 22, 2019, 9-11am at Shady Grove Baptist Church with the service to follow at 11:00am at the church. Interment will be at Highland Cemetery.
Published in Clarion Ledger on Mar. 20, 2019
