Mrs. Dean P. Gregory
Clinton, MS - Mrs. Dean P. Gregory, 82, passed away peacefully at her home 4/14/20. A "Private Immediate Family Only" Funeral/Graveside Service will be held 2:00PM Saturday 4/18/20 at Clarkson Cemetery in Webster County, MS. Mrs. Gregory is survived by two daughters; Brenda (Jimmy) Stringer, Bolton, MS, and Bridgett Gregory, Jackson, MS, a son; George Gregory, Jr., Clinton, MS, two sisters, two brothers, five grandchildren and six great grandchildren. Oliver Funeral Home of Eupora is in charge of all arrangements. You may go online and sign our guest register or leave a message of condolence for the family at www.ofheupora.com
Published in Clarion Ledger from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2020