Deborah Ann Roberts (Debi)



Brandon - Deborah Ann Roberts (Debi), 67, passed away on September 18, 2020 at her home in Brandon.



Debi, known as Grammy to most, was a strong woman who never met a stranger, rarely held a grudge, and kept her door open to those in need. She loved her kids, her grandkids, and animals (the order varying on occasion) and she loved to reminisce, having hundreds of stories gleaned from years of living life to the fullest. Though keeping her kids alive was her first job (and a veritable challenge), tales of time spent as a print setter/graphic designer & selling Tupperware in Chicago's worst neighborhood were also told. Debi was always up for a party, saying that when she passed, there be one, because she wanted people to remember that while gone, "the broad sure had fun." She will be missed for her wit and wisdom, her giving heart, her crocs, and her "lunchbox."



Debi was preceded in death by her parents Tom Gregg and Billie Nobles Gregg. She is survived by her children Steve Roberts (Autem) and Brittney Roberts, her sisters Judith Fields and Jennifer Hobbs (Wayne), special aunt Shirley Nobles Robertson, her grandchildren Joey Roberts (Christina) and Lauren Roberts, and three great grandchildren. She also leaves behind special friends Don Spears and Beth Downing, her beloved dog Mikey, and many friends.



The family will hold a private celebration of life. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Rankin County Animal Shelter.









