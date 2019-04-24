Deborah Johnson Hendrick



Jackson - Deborah Johnson Hendrick, 69, of Jackson, passed away peacefully in Shreveport, Louisiana, on April 18, 2019.



Debby was born in Hartwell, Georgia on October 11, 1949. She lived in several places while growing up, but after high school, her father was transferred to Jackson, MS. Once there, she became a lifeguard at the Jackson Country Club, where she met the love of her life, Harry Hendrick, when he faked-like he was drowning just so that he could meet her.



Debby married Harry on February 14, 1970, and moved to Wurzburg, Germany for two years, which was where Harry was stationed while serving in the Army. When they returned to Jackson, Debby and Harry started their family and had their daughter, Lisa, on May 4, 1973, and their son, David, on May 13, 1976.



Over the years, Debby was many things to many people, which including being a great wife, mother, daughter, sister, aunt, cousin, mentor and friend to so many people. She was a longtime member of Covenant Presbyterian Church, and was involved in the Presbyterian Women, was a long standing active member of the Junior League of Jackson and also as a sustainer where she had the opportunity to serve as sustaining advisor for Mistletoe Marketplace in 2001. She was also an avid competitive tennis player participating in the JLTA for many years.



Debby was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Harry R. Hendrick; father, W. Loy Johnson; mother, Imogene T. Johnson; brother, Amos Calvin Johnson. She is survived by her daughter Lisa Hendrick Johns (Todd); her son, David Julian Hendrick (April); grandchildren William Hunter Johns, John David Hendrick, and Avery Julian Hendrick.



Her family would like to express their sincere appreciation for all of the prayers and well wishes that have been extended to them over the last few years. A special thank you is extended to Dee Hartwell and Jasmine Noyes, two wonderful women who helped Lisa take care of Debby over the last two years, and who were true friends to Lisa.



Friends are invited to visitation with the family on Saturday, April 27th after 12:30 p.m. at Covenant Presbyterian Church, 4000 Ridgewood Road in Jackson, where the funeral service will begin at 3:00 p.m. in the sanctuary. Interment will be private.



In lieu of flowers the family of Debby Hendrick requests that memorials be made to the Harry R. Hendrick Memorial Scholarship Fund at French Camp Academy. Donations can be sent to French Camp at One Fine Place, French Camp, MS 39745 or to Covenant Presbyterian Church, 4000 Ridgewood Road, Jackson, MS 39211.