Dede Hatten Lindley
1963 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Dede's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dede Hatten Lindley

Alpharetta, GA - Dede Hatten Lindley, age 56, passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 16, 2020, at her home in Alpharetta, Ga. She was born December 20, 1963, in Jackson, MS to W.N Hatten and Sherry McNeil. She was an extremely beautiful and talented young lady. As a young girl she competed in local, state and national beauty pageants. Where in 1973 was crowned Little Miss Mississippi and later that year went on to win the National Title of Little Miss United States of America. She was a 1982 graduate of Wingfield High School. Then went on to attend Mississippi State University and was a member of the MSU sorority Pi Mu. She was also a member of the diamond girls for MSU's baseball team. She married William P. Lindley on November 9, 1985, in Jackson, MS. She worked as an Independent Consultant for many different property management companies, displaying a wonderful knack for solving problems. She made a huge impact on the property management community and was President of the NHAB. Dede truly lived life to the fullest through simple pleasures; chatting with friends and family, snacking or cooking, and spending time with her two children Hailey and Wesley. Dede had an uncanny ability to reach people in a deep and positive way and you can't help but smile. Dede had a heart of gold and a smile of an angel. She is survived by her father, W.N Hatten, her husband, William; son, Wesley, daughter, Hailey; and Sister, Dana Martinson. Family, friends, and others whose lives Dede touched are invited to a special memorial service for her in Jackson, MS on March 24, 2020. Exact Place and Time TBD, due to current pandemic. Please R.S.V.P to Wesley her son by Friday, March 23rd, 2020 by email: wlindley33@gmail.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Clarion Ledger from May 19 to May 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
24
Memorial service
Send Flowers
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved