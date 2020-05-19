Dede Hatten Lindley



Alpharetta, GA - Dede Hatten Lindley, age 56, passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 16, 2020, at her home in Alpharetta, Ga. She was born December 20, 1963, in Jackson, MS to W.N Hatten and Sherry McNeil. She was an extremely beautiful and talented young lady. As a young girl she competed in local, state and national beauty pageants. Where in 1973 was crowned Little Miss Mississippi and later that year went on to win the National Title of Little Miss United States of America. She was a 1982 graduate of Wingfield High School. Then went on to attend Mississippi State University and was a member of the MSU sorority Pi Mu. She was also a member of the diamond girls for MSU's baseball team. She married William P. Lindley on November 9, 1985, in Jackson, MS. She worked as an Independent Consultant for many different property management companies, displaying a wonderful knack for solving problems. She made a huge impact on the property management community and was President of the NHAB. Dede truly lived life to the fullest through simple pleasures; chatting with friends and family, snacking or cooking, and spending time with her two children Hailey and Wesley. Dede had an uncanny ability to reach people in a deep and positive way and you can't help but smile. Dede had a heart of gold and a smile of an angel. She is survived by her father, W.N Hatten, her husband, William; son, Wesley, daughter, Hailey; and Sister, Dana Martinson. Family, friends, and others whose lives Dede touched are invited to a special memorial service for her in Jackson, MS on March 24, 2020. Exact Place and Time TBD, due to current pandemic. Please R.S.V.P to Wesley her son by Friday, March 23rd, 2020 by email: wlindley33@gmail.com.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store