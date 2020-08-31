Del Perkins Lott, III



On Christmas Day, December 25th,1941, in Greenwood, Mississippi, Del Perkins Lott, III was born, along with his twin sister Genelle Lott Vance, to Del Perkins Lott, Jr. and Genelle Joiner Lott. Del lived a full life of 78 years with family and friends. Del was a good and faithful servant who was known for his compassionate nature, his gratefulness for things big and small, and always putting others needs before his own and lovingly so. Del Perkins Lott, III passed away Friday, August 28, 2020, in Jackson, Mississippi, with his two daughters by his side, after fighting a long battle with multiple myeloma, renal failure, and finally, complications from COVID-19.



Del graduated from Isola High School and went on to graduate from Delta State University. Del was a member of the Army Reserve Unit 40 2nd, in Greenwood, Mississippi. He was a lifetime and loyal member of Belzoni First United Methodist Church where he served in several capacities. He was President of Board of Directors, Pastor-Parish Chairman, and a member of the chancel choir. Del was also a member of the Belzoni Rotary Club where he also served as President.



Del was a farmer for many years and also ran the family business, Cable TV of Belzoni. His love of farming continued and grew into a beautiful expansive home garden which was adorned by many.



Survivors include his beloved and loving wife of 52 years, Sylvia Farmer Lott of Belzoni; daughters, Tiffany Lott Francis and husband Tripp of Madison; Shelley Lott Carter and husband Bryan of Madison. Also survived by four grandchildren, who were all the light of his world, Will Francis, Tyler Francis, Jack Carter, and Emma Carter. Also survived by two sisters; Genelle Vance and Linda Johnson, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.



Del was preceded in death by his parents, Del Perkins Lott, Jr. and Genelle Joiner Lott; and his brother, James Claver Lott.



Del's family wishes to extend their heartfelt thanks to Dr. Guangzhi Qu and the staff of Jackson Oncology Associates and the doctors and nurses of Fresenius Kidney Care in Belzoni, Mississippi for their kind and caring attention throughout the last several years.



In lieu of flowers the family is appreciative of memorial gifts to Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, as this foundation was near and dear to his heart, JDRF, 2630 Southerland Street, Jackson, MS 39216 or to First United Methodist Church of Belzoni, FUMC, PO Box 532, Belzoni, MS 39038.



His family was one of the great accomplishments of his life and he was so very proud of them all. He is gone from this earth but will be forever in our hearts. By His Grace, we are all blessed.



A graveside service will be held at Belzoni Cemetery in Belzoni, Mississippi at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, September 4, 2020.









