Delbert Gray MaysBrandon - Delbert Gray Mays, 74, died Monday, September 7, 2020 at Brandon Court Nursing Home,. A service of celebration will be held 10:00 a.m. Saturday, September 12, 2020 at Lake Harbour Drive Church of Christ. A graveside service will begin at 2:30 p.m. at the Clarkson Cemetery in Clarkson, MS. Visitation will begin at 9:00 a.m. Saturday at the church.Delbert was born on October 11, 1945 in Jasper, Arkansas. A longtime resident of the Jackson Metropolitan Area, Delbert worked at the Ridgeland Chevron on Jackson Street for over 19 years. He enjoyed visiting with customers and always shared a smile. Delbert considered his colleagues at the Chevron as family.He was a member of Lake Harbour Church of Christ.He is survived by daughters Tammy Stanley and Linda Sumrall, and stepson James Smith and many friends.