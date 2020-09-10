1/1
Delbert Gray Mays
1945 - 2020
Delbert Gray Mays

Brandon - Delbert Gray Mays, 74, died Monday, September 7, 2020 at Brandon Court Nursing Home,. A service of celebration will be held 10:00 a.m. Saturday, September 12, 2020 at Lake Harbour Drive Church of Christ. A graveside service will begin at 2:30 p.m. at the Clarkson Cemetery in Clarkson, MS. Visitation will begin at 9:00 a.m. Saturday at the church.

Delbert was born on October 11, 1945 in Jasper, Arkansas. A longtime resident of the Jackson Metropolitan Area, Delbert worked at the Ridgeland Chevron on Jackson Street for over 19 years. He enjoyed visiting with customers and always shared a smile. Delbert considered his colleagues at the Chevron as family.

He was a member of Lake Harbour Church of Christ.

He is survived by daughters Tammy Stanley and Linda Sumrall, and stepson James Smith and many friends.






Published in Clarion Ledger from Sep. 10 to Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
12
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Lake Harbour Drive Church of Christ
SEP
12
Service
10:00 AM
Lake Harbour Drive Church of Christ
