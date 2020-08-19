1/1
Dell J. Stewart
1932 - 2020
Dell J. Stewart

Jackson - Ms. Dell J. Stewart, age 88, passed away on Tuesday, August 18, 2020, at Hospice Ministries, Inc., in Ridgeland, MS. Dell was born on January 30, 1932, in Brandon, MS, to Louis Jones and Mary Coleman Jones. She is preceded in death by: her parents; brothers, Leroy, Robert B., and L. J; and sister, Mary "Sweet" Jones.

A long-time member of Morning Baptist Church, Jackson, MS, she served in several capacities, including the church choir. She was a retired JPS Teacher and a member of the Bel-Air Neighborhood Association.

Memories of Dell will be forever cherished by: her daughters, Cathy Smith Bragg of Brandon, MS, and Sheila Stewart Kelley of Stone Mountain, GA; four grandchildren; two great grandchildren; one brother, James Jones (Linda) of Corinth, MS; sister-in-law, Margaret D. Jones of Brandon, MS; and a host of nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, August 20, 2020, from 2-5 p.m. at Lakeover Funeral Home, follow by an 11:30 a.m. graveside service on Friday, August 21, 2020, at Sandhill MB Church Cemetery, 1197 Greenfield Circle, Brandon, MS.




Published in Clarion Ledger from Aug. 19 to Aug. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
20
Visitation
02:00 - 05:00 PM
Lakeover Funeral Home
AUG
21
Graveside service
11:30 AM
Sandhill MB Church Cemetery
