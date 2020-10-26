Delores Green NavarretePearl, MS - Delores Navarrete went to be with her Lord and Savior on October 24 in the arms of her husband, Jorge, and daughter, Carley, after fearlessly battling breast cancer for eleven years.Delores was born in Booneville, Mississippi, on June 24, 1947 to her parents, Charley Wade Green and Eunice Huddleston Green. The second of three children, she was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Charley Wade Green, Jr. She leaves behind a daughter, Carley Ann Navarrete Rea, and her husband, Bobby, of Oxford; a grandchild, Jorge Henry; her sister, Kathleen (Kat) Carr, and her husband, Rodger, of Lake Mary, Florida; many cousins in the Booneville area; and a niece, Amie Green, of St. Louis, Missouri.After graduating from Booneville High School, she attended Northeast Community College and Mississippi State University, where she received her undergraduate and master's degree in counseling and was active in the Baptist Student Union. After graduation, she went to work for the Disability Determination Services, a branch of the Social Security, where she was one of the first professional women to be hired.Delores met Jorge, a resident of Chicago at the time, on a blind date on Friday the thirteenth. They married a year and a half later and made their home in Brandon. Three years later the Lord blessed them with a daughter, Carley. They were married for thirty-nine years.Besides Carley and Jorge, Delores had two other great loves in her life—her sister, Kat, and her grandson, Jorge Henry. She was an exemplary daughter, mother, wife, sister, friend, and owner of two cats, Elvis and Rod. A favorite pastime of hers was making cookies, especially with Carley and Jorge Henry. She was also fond of making jewelry and was a regular attendee of the Mississippi Gem and Mineral Show in Jackson. If you knew her well, you know that there were few things she enjoyed more in life than an ice-cold Diet Dr. Pepper.Vivacious, sassy, and always adventurous, our dear Delores loved to travel. She and Jorge visited Europe, Mexico, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. She was well-loved from Chicago to Colombia, from North Mississippi to Rankin County.In addition to serving as secretary of the Gem and Mineral Society of MS for several years, she was a member of Crossgates UMC, the Nan Heard UMW Circle, Explorers Sunday School, and the St. Peter's ministry. She also served a stint as President of South Eastern National Association of Disability Examiners.The family is grateful to all the nurses, doctors, technicians, and employees at St. Dominic's Hospital for their compassionate care.A celebration of life ceremony will be conducted at her church at 11:00 am on Saturday, November 21. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the St. Peter Ministry at Crossgates United Methodist Church, 23 Crossgates Drive, Brandon, MS 39042.