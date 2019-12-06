|
|
Delores Hammons
Knoxville - Delores Hammons, 91, died December 3rd 2019 at her home in Knoxville, TN.; where she had recently moved into a nursing home. Visitation will be held at Sebrell Funeral Home this Sunday Dec 8th from 5-6pm & Monday Dec 9th at 10:30am. Service is at 11:30am with graveside service to follow at Lakewood Memorial Park Cemetery at 1pm; Reverend Andy Stoddard will be officiating.
Ms. Hammons was born on September 9th, 1928 in Jackson, MS to Clyde and Hazel Coker Burns of Madison, MS. Delores was married to a wonderful man & WWII Veteran Luther Hammons (dec) Madison, MS, where they raised 2 children Richard Hammons and daughter, Beverly Newton (dec). Delores began her career of 23 yrs. with the Mississippi Insurance Department as Chief Clerk & later became the Legal Secretary where her hard work and leadership skills took her to the State Fire Marshal's Office where she retired in 1990 as Senior Administrator. Ms. Hammons husband passed away in 2013; her Daughter Beverly Newton passed away in 2015. She is survived by her son Richard Hammons, Grandchildren, Chad & Dustin Newton, Chad's wife Leigh Ann his children C.J., Kash and Gage. Mrs. Hammons is also survived by her brothers Gary Burns & James Burns her sisters Hazel Jean and Carol Burland. Delores was known for her hard work and leadership abilities. She will be dearly missed by all her family.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Dec. 6 to Dec. 8, 2019