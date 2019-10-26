|
|
Delva Blackwell Ashcraft
Clinton - Delva Blackwell Ashcraft went to be with the Lord on Saturday morning, October 26, from her daughter's home in Batesville, MS. Delva was born on December 1, 1922 in Tate, Georgia. She was a resident of Clinton, MS for 51 years. Delva loved the Lord Jesus with all of her heart. She was a soul winner, Prayer Warrior, and loved the Word of God and His Work.
She will be greatly missed by her daughters, Faith Joyce of Clinton, MS and Joyce Snyder (Tommy) of Batesville, MS. She is survived by a sister, Nellie Rainier of Baltimore, MD and a brother Charles Blackwell (Dean) of Peterson, Alabama. She is also survived by 6 grandchildren: Zachary Joyce of Matthews, NC, Heather Mitchell Madisonville, LA, Matthew Joyce of Clinton, MS, Gabriel Snyder of Bartlett, TN, Rachel Snyder of Bartlett, TN, and Nicholas Blake of Vicksburg, MS. Along with her grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren also survive her.
Delva was acquainted with grief in this life having experienced the loss of loved ones. Her husband Carey, who preceded her to Glory in 2014, welcomed Delva into Heaven. She also experienced the physical loss of two daughters, Phyllis Blake and Joan Robertson along with a grandson (Jordan Snyder) and a Son in law (Jimmy Joyce). She was preceded in death by six siblings.
A celebration of her life will be at Lakewood Funeral Home in Jackson on Tuesday, October 29. Visitation will be at Lakewood at 10 a.m. with the celebration service will be at 11 a.m.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Oct. 26 to Oct. 28, 2019