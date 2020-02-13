|
|
Dennis Alton Waggener
Ridgeland - Dennis Alton Waggener, 67, of Ridgeland passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 8, 2020.
Dennis was born July 19, 1952 in Jackson, Mississippi to Johnnie and Dennis Waggener. He was a loving father to two children, Jacey and Casey. Dennis spent time in the Air National Guard and worked in the construction industry for the majority of his life. He always had a smile on his face and truly loved life.
Dennis is survived by his daughter, Jacey Petty and husband, Ronny; son, Casey Waggener; brothers, Charlie Waggener and wife, Annette and Perry Waggener and wife, Debbie; as well as numerous nieces and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents and sister, Eva Marie Perry.
Visitation will be held Saturday, February 15, 2020 from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm at Parkway Funeral Home in Ridgeland, Mississippi, with funeral services beginning at 12:00 pm.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2020