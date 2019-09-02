|
Dennis R. Butts
Richland - Dennis R. Butts, 57, of Richland, Mississippi went to be with his Heavenly Father on September 1, 2019.
Dennis was born in Clarksdale, Mississippi on July 13, 1962 to Clare Zell and Wilbur Butts. He attended high school in Richland, Mississippi. Dennis married Debbie Westerfield in 1982. He was a self-employed carpenter. Dennis enjoyed fishing and hunting. He was an avid fisherman and he taught his son, Nick, as well as several others how to fish. He loved God and talked with his wife during his last days about meeting her again in Heaven.
Dennis was predeceased by his father, Wilbur Butts and his sister, Rose Anthony. He is survived by his loving wife of 37 years, Debbie Butts; son, Nick Butts (Corena); granddaughters, Dakota Butts and Paisley Butts; mother, Clare Walker and father, Frank Walker; brother, Marty Butts (Ann); sister, Wilma Livingston; mother-in-law, Esther Palmer, as well as many nieces and nephews, especially Josh Westerfield and Greg Sayles whom he had tremendous love for; and his constant furry companions, B.B. and Pal, as well as many friends.
A funeral service for Mr. Dennis Butts will be held on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at 1:00 pm at Baldwin-Lee Funeral Home in Pearl, MS. Visitation will be held on Monday, September 2, 2019 from 5:00 to 8:00 pm and again on Tuesday from 12:00 until service time. Interment will follow in Richland Cemetery, Richland, MS.
Published in Clarion Ledger on Sept. 2, 2019