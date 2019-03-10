Derward Thomas Norsworthy



Pearl, MS - Derward Thomas Norsworthy, 87, passed away Thurs. March 7, 2019 at Mississippi Baptist Medical Center in Jackson, MS. Visitation will be held on Mon. March 11, 2019 from 10am-11:45am at Ott & Lee Funeral Home in Brandon, MS. Funeral Services are 12pm Mon. March 11, 2019 at Ott & Lee Funeral Home Chapel in Brandon, MS with burial to follow in the Lakewood Memorial Park Cemetery in Jackson, MS.



Mr. Norsworthy was born in Flowood, MS and was currently a resident of Pearl, MS. He was a member of Drakes United Methodist Church in Flowood, MS. Mr. Norsworthy graduated from Brandon High School in 1950. He served his country during the Korean War with the United States Marine Corps. Mr. Norsworthy retired from Mississippi Power and Light Company. He enjoyed working in his yard, NASCAR and was an avid Ole Miss sports fan.



Mr. Norsworthy is survived by his wife of 39 years, Shirley K. Norsworthy; son, Woody Norsworthy (Katherine); two grandsons, Eric Thomas Norsworthy and Kaleb Michael Mayes (Jana); a great grandson, Kaden Michael Mayes; a great granddaughter, Ava Katherine Mayes; a sister, Mavis Duffy and three brothers, Larry Norsworthy (Linda), Steve Norsworthy (Sandy) and Billy Norsworthy. Mr. Norsworthy is preceded in death by his parents, Lewis and Gladys Norsworthy; brother, Jimmy Ray Norsworthy and three sisters, Ruby Tew, Ophelia Shelton and Betty Lou Felts.



You may share condolences at www.ottandlee.com. Published in Clarion Ledger on Mar. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary