Dewey Rainey Jr.
Terry - Dewey Rainey Jr., 94, went to be with the Lord on February 8, 2020. Visitation will be Tuesday, February 11, 2020 from 9 am until the 11 am service at Wynndale Baptist Church, 11287 Springridge Rd., Terry, MS. Interment will follow at 3 pm at Providence Baptist Church Cemetery, Hattiesburg, MS.
Dewey was born October 1, 1925 in Hattiesburg, MS, to Gladys Hamilton Rainey and Dewey Rainey Sr., both deceased. His three siblings, Betty Jean Graham of Hattiesburg, Ransom Rainey of Gulfport, and John W. (Bill) Rainey of Boise, Idaho, are all deceased.
Dewey was married to Mary Geneva Furr Rainey, the love of his life, for 66 years before her death in 2017. He is survived by children Thomas Dwain Rainey (Helen) of Dallas, TX, Linda Kay Rainey Richardson (Bobby) of Brandon, MS, and Peggy Lynn Rainey McDaniel (Shelton "Shot") of Terry, MS. His legacy includes six grandchildren and fourteen great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his Sister-in-law, Jody Ward and niece, Deborah Ward.
Dewey lived his childhood years in Providence Community near Hattiesburg and attended Eatonville School. He joined the Navy the day after graduating from high school and served as first top deck gunner and second radio man on a PB4Y-2 long range bomber based on Palawan Island in the Philippines. Dewey was awarded numerous medals for bravery and outstanding service including a Silver Star with Clusters and an Air Medal.
Dewey was an incredible father and grandfather, and a faithful and loving husband to Geneva. He was a 40 year employee of the telephone company in Mississippi, advancing from an initial job digging pole holes to state-level positions in later years.
After his telephone company career, Dewey enjoyed a long and active retirement. Among his many interests and activities, some favorites were fishing with Geneva, traveling all over the country delivering mobile learning center coaches, sports of every kind, and fellowship activities with family and friends. He was an avid race walker with boxes of trophies and was awarded a Lifetime Achievement Award by the walking/running club. He was also a 32nd degree Mason and a Lions Club member.
Dewey was a much loved and faithful member of Wynndale Baptist Church for many years. He was a man of solid and tremendous faith in Christ, and was a model for us all. He will be so dearly missed by his family and friends. "Well done, good and faithful servant."
Words cannot express our gratitude to the management and staff of Villa South Assisted Living and Sta-Home Health/Hospice. Their love and tremendous care for our Dad will be forever appreciated.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to , Gideon's International, or to one's favorite charity.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Feb. 8 to Feb. 10, 2020