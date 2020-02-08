Services
Chancellor Funeral Home - Byram
7225 S Siwell Rd
Byram, MS 39272
601-372-2955
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Wynndale Baptist Church
11287 Springridge Rd.
Terry, MS
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
11:00 AM
Wynndale Baptist Church
11287 Springridge Rd.
Terry, MS
View Map
Interment
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
3:00 PM
Providence Baptist Church Cemetery
Hattiesburg, MS
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dewey Rainey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dewey Rainey Jr.


1925 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dewey Rainey Jr. Obituary
Dewey Rainey Jr.

Terry - Dewey Rainey Jr., 94, went to be with the Lord on February 8, 2020. Visitation will be Tuesday, February 11, 2020 from 9 am until the 11 am service at Wynndale Baptist Church, 11287 Springridge Rd., Terry, MS. Interment will follow at 3 pm at Providence Baptist Church Cemetery, Hattiesburg, MS.

Dewey was born October 1, 1925 in Hattiesburg, MS, to Gladys Hamilton Rainey and Dewey Rainey Sr., both deceased. His three siblings, Betty Jean Graham of Hattiesburg, Ransom Rainey of Gulfport, and John W. (Bill) Rainey of Boise, Idaho, are all deceased.

Dewey was married to Mary Geneva Furr Rainey, the love of his life, for 66 years before her death in 2017. He is survived by children Thomas Dwain Rainey (Helen) of Dallas, TX, Linda Kay Rainey Richardson (Bobby) of Brandon, MS, and Peggy Lynn Rainey McDaniel (Shelton "Shot") of Terry, MS. His legacy includes six grandchildren and fourteen great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his Sister-in-law, Jody Ward and niece, Deborah Ward.

Dewey lived his childhood years in Providence Community near Hattiesburg and attended Eatonville School. He joined the Navy the day after graduating from high school and served as first top deck gunner and second radio man on a PB4Y-2 long range bomber based on Palawan Island in the Philippines. Dewey was awarded numerous medals for bravery and outstanding service including a Silver Star with Clusters and an Air Medal.

Dewey was an incredible father and grandfather, and a faithful and loving husband to Geneva. He was a 40 year employee of the telephone company in Mississippi, advancing from an initial job digging pole holes to state-level positions in later years.

After his telephone company career, Dewey enjoyed a long and active retirement. Among his many interests and activities, some favorites were fishing with Geneva, traveling all over the country delivering mobile learning center coaches, sports of every kind, and fellowship activities with family and friends. He was an avid race walker with boxes of trophies and was awarded a Lifetime Achievement Award by the walking/running club. He was also a 32nd degree Mason and a Lions Club member.

Dewey was a much loved and faithful member of Wynndale Baptist Church for many years. He was a man of solid and tremendous faith in Christ, and was a model for us all. He will be so dearly missed by his family and friends. "Well done, good and faithful servant."

Words cannot express our gratitude to the management and staff of Villa South Assisted Living and Sta-Home Health/Hospice. Their love and tremendous care for our Dad will be forever appreciated.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to , Gideon's International, or to one's favorite charity.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Feb. 8 to Feb. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dewey's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Chancellor Funeral Home - Byram
Download Now