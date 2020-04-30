Diana Johnston
1954 - 2020
Diana Johnston

Meridian - Diana Sessums Johnston of Meridian, MS went to be with her Heavenly Father on April 29, 2020. There will be a celebration of life at a later date due to current COVID-19 social distancing requirements.

Diana worked for almost twenty years for the Jackson Public School System. Most of that time was spent teaching at Forest Hill High School. She spent several years of her retirement volunteering for the Junior Auxiliary of Byram-Terry, where she served in several positions, including President of the chapter. She raised three children and spoiled six grandchildren, who loved her dearly.

She is preceded in death by her father, David Sessums. She is survived by her husband, Dr. Jay Johnston; her mother, Edith Sessums; her three children, Matt (Virginia) Hunt, Meredith (Ray) Floyd, and Tiffany (Clayton) Thigpen; and her six grandchildren, Anna, Emma, Maggie, and Audrey Floyd and Garrett and Hayes Hunt.

In lieu of flowers, please donate in her memory to Samaritan's Purse, the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, or St. Peter's Mission (her church in Meridian).

Online guestbook may be signed at chancellorfuneralhome.com.




Published in Clarion Ledger from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2020.
