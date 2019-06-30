Diane Elizabeth Fleming



Brandon - On Thursday, June 27, 2019, Diane Elizabeth Hughes Fleming of Brandon, MS, went to be with her Lord and Savior after a twelve-year battle with Early Onset Alzheimer's Disease. She died peacefully with her family by her side, two weeks shy of her 62nd birthday and two months before her 44th wedding anniversary. She was laid to rest at Brandon Memorial Gardens on Saturday, June 29, 2019.



She is survived by her husband, Gregory J. Fleming, Sr.; her children, Greg (Stephanie) Fleming, Jr. of Flowood, MS, Elizabeth "Beth" (Paul) Rocquin of Brandon, MS, and Jessica (Jake) Smith of Harrisville, MS; her loving mother-in-law, Mrs. Ray U. Fleming of Philadelphia, MS; her grandchildren, Gavin, Jay, Hughes, and Lissie Fleming, Kaitlyn Rocquin, and Erin Diana Smith; her brothers, John (Cindy) and David (Pam) Hughes of Hattiesburg, MS; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends that she loved dearly.



She was preceded in death by her parents, Jack and Bonnie Hughes of Schlater, MS, and nine grandchildren, Paisley, Shelby, Shiloh, Christian, Logan, Dylan, Micah, Bella, and Lailah Rocquin.



Diane never met a stranger. She was a blessing to all and greatly impacted the people she knew through her home church, Crossgates Baptist Church, Girl Scout Troop #59, various workplaces, and her community. She loved Jesus, her family, music, and animals. Although she left this Earth unable to talk or walk, she is now singing and dancing on the streets of gold.



Memorial gifts may be made in Diane's honor to Hospice Ministries of Ridgeland, MS, where she received much love and care in her final days. Online condolences may be made at www.otttandlee.com. Published in Clarion Ledger on June 30, 2019