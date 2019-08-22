|
Diane P. Haddon
Brandon, MS - On Monday, August 19th, 2019, Diane P. Haddon, passed away at the age of 66 at after a short illness.
Diane was born October 31, 1952 in Greenwood, MS to Mary Glenn (Smith) and Banks Bernard ("BB") Pennington, jr.. As a child she lived with her family in and around Marks, MS. After graduating from Delta Academy in 1970, she earned a bachelor's degree from the University of Southern Mississippi and master's degree in Special Education from Louisiana State University.
On May 31st, 1986, she married John Marcus Haddon in Memphis, TN. They raised a son, John Marcus and lived at times in Tennessee, Wisconsin, Virginia and Mississippi.
Diane had a passion for helping others. She served as a special education teacher, social worker and a children's advocate. She was also active in the Episcopal church as a member of the Vestry, Sunday school teacher and alter guild in churches in Wisconsin and Virginia.
Diane was preceded in death by her father, "BB", and her mother, Mary Glenn. She is survived by her husband and son, her brothers Barry Pennington of Marks, MS, Banks Pennington of Courtland, MS, three nieces and a nephew.
A memorial service will be held and Ott & Lee Funeral Home at 1360 W. Government St., Brandon MS on Friday August 23rd at 10:00 am.
Published in Clarion Ledger on Aug. 22, 2019