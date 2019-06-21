Services
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
12:30 PM - 2:00 PM
Morrison Heights Baptist Church
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
2:00 PM
Morrison Heights Baptist Church
Diane W. Jones


Raymond - Mrs. Diane W. Jones passed away on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 in Jackson, MS. Visitation will be held on Saturday, June 22, 2019 from 12:30 pm to 2:00 pm at Morrison Heights Baptist Church. A funeral service will be on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Morrison Heights Baptist Church with interment to follow at Lakewood Memorial Park.

She was born in Jackson, MS in 1946 to the late LV "Bill" and Frances Walls. She is preceded in death by brother, Bill "JR" Walls. She is survived by her husband, Ray Jones; son, Kevin Jones; sisters, Margo (Connell) Gathers, Cathy ( Rick) Berry and numerous nieces and nephews.
Published in Clarion Ledger on June 21, 2019
