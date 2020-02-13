Services
Lakewood Funeral Home
6011 CLINTON BLVD
Jackson, MS 39209
(601) 922-2123
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
11:30 AM - 1:00 PM
St. Alban Episcopal Church
Bovina, MS
Service
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
1:00 PM
St. Alban Episcopal Church
Bovina, MS
Dianne French Carlton

Dianne French Carlton Obituary
Dianne French Carlton

Clinton -

Dianne French Carlton, age 73, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 after a brave and beautifully fought battle with cancer.

Dianne lived life to the fullest as she enjoyed spending time with her family, spoiling her grandchildren, gardening, participating in the Antique Car Club of Jackson, and volunteering at Blair Batson hospital. She was known to everyone she met as someone who loved God, her family and friends, and the outdoors. Dianne is survived by her husband of thirty-four years, Lonnie Carlton, her daughters, Michelle Glorioso (Scott) and Melanie Lenow (Evan), her son, Scott Carlton, and seven grandchildren.

Her life will be celebrated at St. Alban Episcopal Church in Bovina, MS on Saturday, February 15 with visitation at 11:30am and service at 1:00pm. In lieu of flowers, Dianne would want you to donate to one of the following organizations that were very close to her heart: Blair Batson Children's Hospital, St. Jude, St. Alban Episcopal Church, s, or Shriners Hospital.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2020
