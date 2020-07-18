Don Cumberland



Dennis - Don Cumberland, 61, died Thursday, July 16, 2020 at his residence.



He was born in Jackson, MS, worked at Aerotech and was of the Baptist faith. He attended the University of Southern Mississippi on a baseball scholarship and after a knee injury he attended Ole Miss.



Graveside services will be Monday, July 20, 2 p.m. at Lindsey Cemetery, Dennis, MS with David Conley officiating. Burial will be in Lindsey Cemetery. Deaton Funeral Home, Belmont, MS will be in charge of arrangements.



He is survived by his wife of twenty-seven years - Jane Cumberland, Dennis, MS; sister- Jan VanCamp (Keith) Brandon, MS; niece - Kate VanCamp; nephew - Kyle VanCamp; aunt - Dot Hendrix; mother-in-law - Betty Tidwell; brothers-in-law - Donnie Tidwell (Anita) and Mark Tidwell; sister-in-law - Janie Tidwell; very special childhood friend - Jeff and Tammy Slaton and several other nieces, nephews and cousins.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Olen and Carol Cumberland, father-in-law, Kelly Tidwell and brother-in-law, Terry Tidwell.



Pallbearers will be Corey Tidwell, Josh Tidwell, Zach Tidwell, Jason Ashley, Justin Martin and Kyle VanCamp.



Visitation will be Saturday, July 18, 1-3 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home, Belmont, MS.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store