Donald Burch
Brandon - Donald Victor Burch, age 76, passed away peacefully at his home in Brandon, MS, on Saturday, May 16, 2020. He was born on February 18, 1944 in Niagara Falls, NY to Victor and Marva (Bogardus) Burch. Don lived in Lewiston, NY until he was 14 and then moved to Columbus, MS. He graduated from S. D. Lee High School in 1962. He graduated from Vanderbilt University where he earned his Bachelor's Degree in History in 1966 and then received his Juris Doctor from the University of Alabama in 1969.
On August 27,1966 he married his college sweetheart Sharron Stewart Burch. Don was admitted into the MS Bar in 1970 and began his career as a Supreme Court Clerk for the MS Supreme Court. Don retired from Daniel Coker Horton & Bell as a Senior Counsel Emeritus, who, during his nearly 50-year career, was universally regarded as one of Mississippi's preeminent workers' compensation defense attorneys.
Don was predeceased by his loving wife of 52 years, Sharron Stewart Burch and he is survived by his daughter, Elizabeth Banks (Al) of Brandon, MS, and son, Craig (Kristin) of The Woodlands, TX. He was the cherished "Opa" to his 4 grandsons, David, Andrew, Ben and Joseph and uncle to several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his sister, Barbara Herring and leaves behind a sister, Marilyn Propes (Don) of Haughton, LA, brothers-in-law, David Stewart (Sam) and Jim Stewart (LeeAnn), sister-in-law, Carolyn Monroe.
Don was a kind and gentle soul; he had a loving and generous heart and was always willing to lend a hand. He was an avid Alabama fan, loved genealogical research, telling a good joke, and watching his John Wayne Western movies. He was a communicant of St. Stephen's Anglican Church. The family would like to extend their appreciation to Sherice Stutts and Kristy Mason of Gifted Wings for their loving, kind care of Don. In lieu of flowers, please make a memorial donation to St. Stephen's Anglican Church at 5049 Lakeland Dr, Flowood, MS 39232. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.
Published in Clarion Ledger from May 29 to May 31, 2020.