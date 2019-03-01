|
|
Donald "Donnie" Chandler
Monticello - Donald Ray Chandler "Donnie", 63, passed from this life Saturday, February 23, 2019 at Merritt Health Care in Jackson, MS. He was born May 5, 1955 in Mendenhall, MS to Roy and Georgie Mae Lee Chandler.
Donnie is survived by his two sons Joshua and Clay Chandler, three sisters Deborah Roberts (Ray), Ricky Jones and Judy Puckett; two grandsons Nelson Ray Chandler and Anakin Chase Chandler and one granddaughter; Kameron Lynn Chandler.
He is preceded in death by his parents; two brothers Roy and Reginald Chandler.
Published in Clarion Ledger on Mar. 1, 2019