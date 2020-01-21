|
|
Donald Dansby Dees
Florence - Donald Dansby Dees, 67, was born on February 26, 1952 to the late George and Elaine Dees. A funeral service will be held 11:00 a.m. Thursday, January 23, 2020 at Wynndale Presbyterian Church with visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. A graveside service will be held at 3:00 p.m. in the Cedar Lawn Cemetery in Philadelphia, MS.
A veteran, he served in the US Army for 12 years. Donald attended Ole Miss and Mississippi College earning a Bachelor of Accounting. He retired from the Mississippi State Hospital where he served as a Certified Public Accountant. He enjoyed reading, especially about history and biographies. Donald also enjoyed playing Santa Claus at the Mississippi State Hospital and for his church and family. He attended Wynndale Presbyterian Church.
Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by a nephew, Jeffrey Dees and baby sister, Nana.
Survivors include his sisters, Cherri Mayo and Dr, William Mayo of Oxford; Sandra Dees of Oxford; brother, Richard Dees (Stephanie) of Raymond; nephews, Bradley Mayo (Kathleen) of Oxford; Rushton Mayo (Hannah) of Oxford; Daniel Dees (Rebecca) of Terry; Matthew Dees (Alesha) of Raymond and Andrew Dees of Raymond.
Memorials may be made to CARA, PO Box 231, Clinton, MS 39060.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020