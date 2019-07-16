Services
Ott & Lee Funeral Home - Brandon
1360 W. Government St.
Brandon, MS 39042
601-824-6018
Graveside service
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
1:00 PM
Brandon Memorial Gardens
Donald Dewitt Godby


1927 - 2019
Donald Dewitt Godby Obituary
Donald Dewitt Godby

Monroe, LA - Donald Dewitt Godby, 92, passed away Sunday July 14, 2019 at Christus St. Joseph Nursing Home in Monroe, Louisiana. A graveside service will be held at 1 pm Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at Brandon Memorial Gardens. There will be no visitation.

Mr. Godby was the son of Dewitt and Rose Godby, born July 14, 1927 in Casey County, Kentucky. He was a member of the United Methodist Church in Bethel Ridge, Kentucky. Mr. Godby was WW II Army Veteran, Mason and an avid outdoorsman. He was a very loving husband, father and grandfather and took very good care of his family.

Survivors include his wife, Betty Godby of Monroe, LA; daughters, Jannette McCoy (Don) of Brandon, MS and Connie Highfill of Monroe, LA ; sons, Dennis Godby of Jackson, MS and Jimmy Godby (Tonia) of Pelahatchie, MS; brother, Edsel Godby of Atlanta; sisters, Barbara Cox and Shirley Vaught of Science Hill, Kentucky; 7 grandchildren and 5 great- grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, the family request memorials to , Attn: Memorial Honor Program-1 St. Jude Place, P. O. Box 1000-Dept. 300, Memphis, TN 38148-0552

www.ottandlee.com.
Published in Clarion Ledger on July 16, 2019
