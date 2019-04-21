Donald Earl Green



Flora - Donald Earl Green, 72, passed away on April 18, 2019 while in Hospice Care at the Baptist Medical Center. Thank you to all the special caregivers there.



Donald was born on February 23, 1947 to Mary Lillian Cheney and Alvin Kenneth Green in Louise, MS. He served in the U. S. Army and was a Vietnam Veteran. Donnie loved his job at Kincses Tool & Moulding where he worked for 34 years and retired in 2008.



He had many friends and loved to help people. He liked to repair equipment, woodcarving, and refinishing furniture.



Donnie is survived by his wife of 52 years, Theresa Purvis Green. Other survivors include: brothers, Bobby Green (Melanie) of Flora, Jerry Green (Linda) of Flora, Charles Green (Carol) of Brighton, TN, Roger Green of Ridgeland, and Mike Green (Janice) of Flora; sister, Carolyn Thrasher of Flora; aunt, Barbara Gregory of Drew; 17 nephews and nieces; 28 great nephews and nieces; many great-great nephews and nieces; and many cousins.



Visitation will be Monday, April 22, 2019 from 12:00 pm - 1:30 pm at First Baptist Church of Flora. Graveside services will follow at 2:00 pm at Bethel Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Jerry Green, Charles Green, Roger Green, Mike Green, Eric Green, Ken Green, Craig Green, and Josh Thrasher.



In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Bethel Cemetery.



Published in Clarion Ledger on Apr. 21, 2019