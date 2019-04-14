|
|
Donald Grady Driskell
Brookhaven - Memorial service for Donald Grady Driskell will be 11:00 a.m., Monday, April 15, 2019, First Baptist Church, Brookhaven. Memorial gathering will be from 9:00 until time of service.
Donald Grady Driskell, 86, of Brookhaven, passed from this life April 12, 2019, at University of Mississippi Medical Center, in Jackson, MS. He was born August 14, 1932, to John Grady Driskell and Annie D. Perkins Driskell. He was a Financial Advisor for Edward Jones and formerly Executive Vice President of First Federal Savings and Loan. Don served his country in the United States Army as a Captain. He was past president of the National USM Alumni Association, and elected to USM Hall of Fame and an active member of the community, serving on the Board of Trustees of the Brookhaven Separate School District as well as serving as past president of the Brookhaven/Lincoln County Chamber of Commerce, past chairman of Industrial Development Foundation, and past chairman of Mississippi Savings and Loan League Legislative Committee. Don was a faithful member of First Baptist Church in Brookhaven, serving as deacon and Sunday School officer. He was loyal to his family whom he loved and served well as husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. He will be greatly missed by all who loved him.
He is preceded in death by his parents.
Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 64 years, Marilyn Roper Driskell and children, Blair Driskell and Jennifer Schoenhurst, Glenn and Vickie Driskell, Bill and Leslie Ashford, Bruce and Jill Black, and Dan and Rachel Spivey; one sister, Carreen Bolen; and brother-in-law, Bob Roper.
He is also survived by his 15 grandchildren, Ryan, Matthew, and Marielle Driskell, Hannah and Russ Butts, Caroline and Hunter Harrison, Alford Driskell, Daniel Ashford, Madeline, Harrison, and Carlisle Porter, Lydia and Barnabas Spivey, Mary Liz Black, Emily and Tye Warren, John Clay and Cerissa Ashford; and five great-grandchildren, Kaylee and Jordan Ashford, Noah and Elle Warren, and Chloe Mathews.
Memorials may be made to Blair Batson Children's Hospital, 2500 N State St. Jackson, MS 39216; First Baptist Church, Brookhaven, 200 E Monticello St, Brookhaven, MS 39601, or The Cornerstone Foundation, 9032 Woolmarket Rd, Biloxi, MS 39523
Published in Clarion Ledger on Apr. 14, 2019