Donald L. Key
Vicksburg - Donald L. Key, age 71, passed away late Friday evening, February 8, 2019, in Vicksburg, MS.
Funeral services will be 11:00 A.M. Monday, February 18, 2019 in the Martin Willingham Memorial Chapel of Wells Funeral Home with the family receiving friends beginning at 10:00 A.M. prior to the service. The interment will immediately follow at Magnolia Cemetery in Batesville, MS
He was born on October 31,1947 in Batesville, MS to the late Woodrow and Mary Berryman Key. After high school, Don attended Northwest Community College for two years and starred as an All-American football player. He then went on to Delta State University to receive his Masters in Education. He coached football for 25 years and had championship teams in both Arkansas and Louisiana, and in younger days enjoyed all sports especially hunting and fishing.
He is survived by his daughters, Sally Brown (Peter) from Houston, TX, Jenny Johnson (Marty) from Punta Gorda, FL, and Lara Key from Hernando, MS, Four grandchildren, Anna Kate Brown, Haig Brown, Sam Johnson, Knox Johnson. two brothers, Billy Key (Jeanette) of Clinton, MS, and Jimmy Key of MS; two sisters, Carolyn Davidson (Donald) of Vicksburg, MS, and Cathy Key of Houston, TX. He was preceded in death by his parents and former wife, Fran Wood Key; and one borther, Wendall Key.
In lieu of flowers, the family ask that memorials may be sent to Northwest Community College Endowment Scholarship Fund, NWCC Boz 7015, Senatobia, MS 38668
Published in Clarion Ledger on Feb. 13, 2019