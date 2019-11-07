Resources
Donald Leroy Hammer

Jackson - Donald Leroy Hammer, 97, of Jackson, Mississippi, passed away on Wednesday, November 6, 2019, after a brief illness. The son of the late Joe and Edna Hagener Hammer, he was born in Silverdale, Washington, on July 16, 1922.

He graduated from Silverdale High School and enlisted in the Navy and served in the Pacific in World War II prior to marrying Rebecca Steele Hammer of Memphis, Tennessee. They reared two daughters in Memphis and were long-time members of Union Avenue Church of Christ. The highlight of his working career was the years he spent training astronauts at the Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville, Alabama. Don and Rebecca moved to Jackson in 2004 to be closer to family and became members of Meadowbrook Church of Christ.

Don is survived by his two daughters, Rebecca Hammer Farrell, of Clinton, Mississippi, and Deborah Hammer Paduszynski, of Richmond Hill, Georgia; granddaughters, Kathryn Rebecca Farrell, of Jackson, Mississippi, and Elizabeth Farrell Garcia (Charles), and great-granddaughter Colette Rebecca Rush Garcia of Boston, Massachusetts.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, November 23, at 4:00 p.m. at Meadowbrook Church of Christ with visitation at 3 p.m. Donations may be made to the Green Thumb Ministry of Meadowbrook Church of Christ.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Nov. 7 to Nov. 10, 2019
