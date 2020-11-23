1/
Donald Parks Brooks Sr.
1946 - 2020
Donald Parks Brooks, Sr.

Donald 'Don' Parks Brooks, Sr. was born on September 12, 1946 in Jackson, MS the son of Russell and Ruby Osborn Brooks. Don retired as a Lieutenant with 28 years of service with the City of Pearl Fire Department. He also owned a successful Lawn Maintenance business for a number of years. Don was a Ham radio operator (K5ALF) and enjoyed talking with other Hams all over the world. He was a member of McLaurin Heights Baptist Church. Don loved spending time with his family, grandchildren and numerous friends.

Don was preceded in death by his parents and baby brother, Tommy Brooks. He is survived by Beverly Brooks, his wife of 31 years; daughters Michelle Smith (Randy), Kim Kessner (Andrew), son Donny Brooks (Tasha), step-daughters Pam Miller, Melissa Van Buren (Bobby), and Belinda Harrell (Jason); grandchildren Emily Smith, Amanda Conklin, Brittany Johnson, Kaylee Smith, Carl Brooks, Shelby Miller, Raegan, Riley and Colby Van Buren, Emma and Austin Harrell; great-grandchildren Saphira and Tyrion Johnson; an uncle, Wiley Brooks (Mary Ann), and a large number of cousins.

There will be an 11:00 AM Graveside service, Tuesday, November 24, at Morton Memorial Gardens in Morton, MS.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the McLaurin Heights Baptist Church Christian Education Fund, 404 Pemberton Drive, Pearl, MS 39208.






Published in Clarion Ledger from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2020.
