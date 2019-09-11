|
Donald Robert Woods
Carthage, MS - Donald Robert "Woody" Woods, 76, a resident of Carthage, MS passed away Sunday, September 8, 2019 at home surrounded by his family. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 pm Friday, September 13, 2019 at Ott and Lee Funeral Home in Brandon, MS with interment in Floral Hills Memory Gardens. Visitation will be held 5:00-8:00 pm Thursday, September 12, 2019 at the funeral home.
Woody was a native of Canton, New York and is a long time resident of Carthage, MS. He was married to Brenda Faye Cheek Woods. He served his country in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam and Korean War and retired after 20 years of service. He enjoyed being an advocate for 46 years and sharing his stories of recovery to many Alcoholics Anonymous groups. He loved his family very much and spending time with them brought great joy to his life. He will be missed by all who loved and knew him.
Woody was preceded in death by his parents and grandmother, Anna Woods "Gram".
Woody is survived by his wife of 23 years, Brenda Faye Cheek Woods; children, Tiffany Woods, Shane Woods, Jackie Barnette, Jeffery Barnette (Laura), Jason Barnette, Kenneth Waltman; 12 grandchildren; 10 exchange children; his 1st wife, Faye Faulkner; sisters, Robin Clark Stone and Lorelei Woods Woelfel (Dennis); brothers, Bobby Clark and Billy Clark; many nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of friends.
Published in Clarion Ledger on Sept. 11, 2019