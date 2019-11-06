Resources
1943 - 2019
Pearl - Donna Boling, 76, passed away on Monday, November 4, 2019 at St. Dominic Hospital. A memorial service will be held at 12 Noon on Friday, November 8 at Trinity Wesleyan Church, 6950 S Siwell Rd, Byram, MS 39272.

Mrs. Boling was born on May 5, 1943 in Jackson, MS. She enjoyed dancing, fishing and cooking, but above all, she loved spending time with her family and friends.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Judge Lindell Boling; parents, George and Inez Daly Whitehead; and sister, Gloria Mitchell.

Mrs. Boling is survived by her children, Rodney Wilson (Barbara), Teresa Tracy (Don), and Jeff Wilson (Karen); grandchildren, Drew Wilson, Christopher Wilson, Maegan Wilson, Ashley Hix (Skipper), Heather Crenshaw (Brandon), Dallas Cruse, Christian Wilson, and Corey Wilson; great grandchildren, Landon, Drew, Caroline, Kayleigh, Hudson, and Everly Hix; and sister, Carol Roberts.

Published in Clarion Ledger from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2019
