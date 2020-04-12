|
Donna Dickerson Seale
Alpheretta, Georgia - Donna Dickerson Seale was a quiet, soft spoken person who sought to do God's will regardless of cost or sacrifice to herself. She passed away on Saturday, April 4th at North Fulton WellStar Hospital in Roswell, GA due to complications from a fall and broken hip which occurred on January 12th. Family and friends were unable to be with her in the hospital during her final weeks because of the Covid-19 virus.
Donna was born in Kosciusko, MS on September 30, 1951, to Walter L and Joy Carter Dickerson, lived in Ackerman for 5 years, Greenwood for 11 years and then Jackson where the family moved in 1967. Donna and Joe Seale, the love of her life, married in 1972. Joe's work in the dairy business (Seale-Lily) took them from Jackson to Orlando, FL, Birmingham, AL, Louisville, KY and ultimately to Alpharetta, Ga where they lived for the past 20 years. Donna and Joe completed their family with daughters, Joy Janette and Ashley Nicole. They were members of Fellowship Bible Church where Donna was involved with a small, weekly women's Bible teaching group and was loved and supported. She was a devoted, loving and full-time grandmother to Hannah Grace Seale. Donna and Joe loved to travel, support Mississippi State football, shop for antiques (much to Joe's chagrin) and watch Hannah swim at the community pool.
Donna was predeceased by her husband Joe, daughter Joy, parents Walter and Joy and siblings, Melanie D O'Reilly and Stephen C Dickerson. She is survived by her daughter Ashley Seale of Radcliff, KY, granddaughter Hannah Seale and brother Dick (Claire) Dickerson of Oxford. A graveside service will be held at Parkway Cemetery in Kosciusko, MS at 1:00 PM on Tuesday, April 14th. A memorial service will be held at a later date at Fellowship Bible Church in Roswell, GA. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial gifts be made to a .
Published in Clarion Ledger from Apr. 12 to Apr. 13, 2020