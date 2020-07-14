Donna Jean (Harbour) GangawereBrandon - Donna J Gangawere 84 of Brandon went to be with our Lord on July 14, 2020. Born July 1, 1936 in Huntington, West Virginia as the only child of the late Donald W and Ruth A (Elliott) Harbour. The Elliott's were a large family and those grandparents plus many aunts and uncles were very supportive in her early up-bringing. In 1950 at the age of 14 she met and dated her husband to be Clyde E Gangawere, Jr in Greensburg, Pennsylvania. They married in Jackson, Mississippi on February 13, 1956. During those intervening years, she was a majorette and became the Homecoming Queen for Fairmont, West Virginia High School Class of 1954. She then went to Japan for a year and served as secretary for her step-father Harry H Metcalf. While in Japan she acquired their special art of oriental flower arranging. Eventually she became the primary Floral Arranger for the local McRae's department stores. Donna was a long time member of the Jackson Garden Club plus served as one of the score keepers of the Jackson Little League Baseball program. She has been a life long member of the Methodist Church and the United Methodist Women's group. Although it has been many years since she lived in West Virginia she always had pride in her home state. From 1981 to 1991 she and her long time friend Sara Lynn Emerson operated a shop called "Quaint N' Clever" for gifts, antiques and silk flower arrangements. Her most wonderful trait was that she always found the good in everybody and rarely uttered a critical comment about anyone. She did all of this while supporting her husbands ambitious career and raising four children Douglas E (Cynthia), Ruth E (David) Guyton, Bruce A (Leisa) and S Todd (Lisa) who are all still living. They have provided 6 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. Her closest living family relatives are cousins Stanley Akers (Linda) in Indiana, Gregory Elliott (Phyliss) in Virginia and Sheila (Mike) Ball in Ohio.Donna has been under the superb care for many months of several Palladium Hospice employees namely Lindsey Sloan, Karen Childs, Crystal and Janie Williams and Sharon Dobson and we thank them for their service.Due to the present pandemic, there will be a limited service presided by Rev Marshall Jenkins starting with visitation at 10:00 with the service beginning at 11:00 on this Thursday July 16th at the Natchez Trace Funeral Home with burial in their Memorial Park located on Hwy 51 in Madison, Mississippi.