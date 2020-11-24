1/1
Donna Jo Miesse Barber
1932 - 2020
Donna Jo Miesse Barber, age 87, passed away peacefully in Nashville, TN, on November 18, 2020 due to Alzheimer's disease. She was born December 29, 1932 in Salina, Kansas to Maurice and Marguerite Miller Miesse. She grew up in Jackson, MS and graduated from Sophie Newcomb College. She taught music at the college level before marrying Harold Robert (Rob) Barber, Jr. in 1958. They made their home in Gulfport, MS before moving to Nashville, TN in 2002. Rob preceded Donna in death in 2013.

Donna's life has always been filled with song and characterized by service. She had a beautiful voice and enjoyed choirs at every stage of her life, often being featured as a soloist. Donna also filled in as choir director when needed. She landed the lead in her very first musical audition and continued musical theater through her adult life. Donna and Rob thoroughly enjoyed the theater, symphony and opera in Gulfport, New Orleans, Nashville, and throughout their travels around the world. She served her church, community and extended family in whatever way was needed and was known for her warm hospitality.

Donna enjoyed tennis, traveling, playing games, crossword puzzles, Sudoku, and most of all, her family. No obituary can truly capture Donna's vibrancy and warmth. Her smile and charm will be deeply missed.

Donna is survived by her three children Julie Barber Weaver (Bob), David Barber and Susan Barber; grandchildren Chloe and Lucas Barber, Annie and Helen Weaver; sisters-in-law Jean Miesse and Helen Barber Boone; brother-in-law Edwin Barber; and numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews. Donna was preceded in death by her brother Jerry Miesse.

The family would like to thank Brookdale Belle Meade Memory Care, Kathy Jones, Teri Campbell, and Julie Knight for their kind and tender care the last few months and years.

A private graveside service will be held in Gulfport, MS. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made to either of Donna's home churches (Covenant Presbyterian Church, 33 Burton Hills Blvd, Nashville, TN, 37205 or First Presbyterian Church, 10885 O'Neal Road, Gulfport, MS 39503) or to Renewal House Capital Campaign, P.O. Box 280356, Nashville, TN, 37228.




Published in Clarion Ledger from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Woodlawn-Roesch-Patton Funeral Home | Nashville Memorial Park
660 Thompson Ln
Nashville, TN 37204
6153834754
November 24, 2020
Rest In Peace Donna Barber. I Never forget how you and Rob extended your home to my family as new immigrants from the Philippines while starting my professional career at Bayou Bluff Tennis Club in Gulfport, MS in early 1984. Our deepest condolences to the family.
Macky and Cynthia Dominguez
Macky Dominguez
Friend
November 23, 2020
Deepest sympathy to the family on the passing of Donna Barber. It was a privilege to have known her and worshipped with her at First Presbyterian Church Gulfport. Her angel voice still resonates in my mind especially when we join together and sing Holy, Holy, Holy. I can still hear her soprano voice rising above the main verse as she sang the descant. What a blessing she was in our lives growing up in the church! The angels have gained a new choir member! Love to all the family.
Mary Alice Martin( Cook) and Maria Cook
Mary Alice Martin
Friend
